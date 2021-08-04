Insider Selling: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,000 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08), for a total value of £13,070 ($17,076.04).

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.44) on Wednesday. James Cropper PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.56 million and a PE ratio of 82.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,293.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

