Insider Selling: Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00.

Shares of KIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 41,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,481. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

