Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells 18,400 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $1,854,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,867,968.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

Shares of MXIM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,633. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

