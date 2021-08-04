Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 13,362 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84.

On Monday, July 12th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

