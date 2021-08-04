Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSTR stock traded up $45.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.93. The company had a trading volume of 990,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,023. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $575.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.15 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

