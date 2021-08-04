Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells 2,945 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $90,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movado Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $202,594.12.

On Monday, July 26th, Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18.

MOV stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 101,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $705.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.