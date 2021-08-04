Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells 4,018 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29.

nCino stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 504,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $4,439,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $5,468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.