Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 939 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.35. 2,031,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,929. The company has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

