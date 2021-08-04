Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, hitting $202.74. 22,981,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,883,023. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The company has a market capitalization of $505.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $370,966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

