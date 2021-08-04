Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $12,152,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 378,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

