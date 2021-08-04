Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 15,423,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,299,949. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion and a PE ratio of 117.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Primavera Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.