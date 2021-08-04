Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04.

PLTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 15,423,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,299,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.