Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 13,031 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 588,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,360. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.