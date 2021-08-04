Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells 9,982 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, reaching $486.97. 219,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $489.31.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

