Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Sells 9,982 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, reaching $486.97. 219,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $489.31.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
