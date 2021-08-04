Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. 30,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

