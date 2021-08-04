Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.48. 30,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
