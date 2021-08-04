Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total value of $511,650.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $581.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,291. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $551.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

