Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 60,323 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

Revolve Group stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 974,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

