Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 60,323 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.
Revolve Group stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. 974,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
