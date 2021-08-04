Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 4,553 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $593.47. 752,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,425. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

