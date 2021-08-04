Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

