Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells 172 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.00. 3,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $566.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.