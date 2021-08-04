Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $710.92. 16,520,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,513,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.49. The company has a market cap of $703.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tesla by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

