Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

BKE traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,970. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

