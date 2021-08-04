Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 248,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

