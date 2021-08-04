Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 273,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

