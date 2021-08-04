Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 618 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67.

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,177,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,073. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

