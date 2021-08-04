Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,061,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 136,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.74. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

