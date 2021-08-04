Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VICR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $17,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

