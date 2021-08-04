Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 331 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $39,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VICR traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
