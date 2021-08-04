Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 80,529 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $25.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $400.58. 5,539,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,078. The company has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

