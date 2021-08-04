Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $23.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.91. 11,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,595. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

