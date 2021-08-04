Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.64.
Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $23.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.91. 11,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,595. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
