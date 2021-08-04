Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s current price.

INSP has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.64.

Shares of INSP opened at $187.00 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

