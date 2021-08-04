Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:INSP traded up $24.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. 1,129,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,975. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

