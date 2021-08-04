Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $187.00, but opened at $214.21. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 4,267 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

