InsurAce One Day Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $3.69 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

