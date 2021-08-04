inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0029 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $77.85 million and approximately $110,729.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.04 or 0.00837928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043122 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

