INT Chain (INT) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00090433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.00845080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043511 BTC.

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

