Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

