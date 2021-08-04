Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$389 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.25 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.050 EPS.

IART traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

