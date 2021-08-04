Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 3,605 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 91,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

