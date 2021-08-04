Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

