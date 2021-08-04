Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,830,000. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,108,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.74. 27,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

