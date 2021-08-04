Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 8,938.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. SmileDirectClub makes up 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.48% of SmileDirectClub worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

