Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,712.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

