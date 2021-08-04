Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

