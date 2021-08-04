Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.86.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,077,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.