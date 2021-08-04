Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 290,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,006. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.