Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

