Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.13.

TSE:IPL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.94. 1,899,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,639. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.98. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

