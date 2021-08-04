Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFS opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

IFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 804.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

