International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 189.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,765 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.