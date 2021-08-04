International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

